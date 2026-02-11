Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Alexander, assigned to the U.S. Army Security Cooperation Group - South, begins constructing a tool during the nature crafting portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 15:38
Photo ID:
|9518349
VIRIN:
|260208-A-DL184-1010
Resolution:
|5750x3833
Size:
|2.34 MB
Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
