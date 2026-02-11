Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cabo Segundo Luis Acevedo, assigned to Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, prepares to construct a string-jungle trap during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. The combined training strengthens partnership, builds mutual trust, and enhances interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared experiences and realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)