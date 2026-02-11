(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training [Image 9 of 14]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Primero Mario Castillo Cabo, a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá, sets up a trap during the crafting portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9518348
    VIRIN: 260208-A-DL184-1009
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

