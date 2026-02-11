Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Wyatt Thir, assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, holds a crafted jungle weapon during the crafting portion of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9518336
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-DL184-1004
|Resolution:
|5829x3886
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
