Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

Subteniente Frank Degaiza, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, instructs a class on poisonous snakes during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. The combined training strengthens partnership, builds mutual trust, and enhances interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared experiences and realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)