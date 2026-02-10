U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaylin Thomas, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, speaks with a Panamanian patient during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in Trauma, Dental care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Family medicine, Audiology, Midwifery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9516425
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-GF241-4150
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
