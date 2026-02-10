(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaylin Thomas, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, speaks with a Panamanian patient during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in Trauma, Dental care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Family medicine, Audiology, Midwifery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9516425
    VIRIN: 260205-A-GF241-4150
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Juntos por la Salud

