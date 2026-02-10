U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Lady of Panama Maricel Cohen de Mulino poses with a Panamanian patient during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in Trauma, Dental care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Family medicine, Audiology, Midwifery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)