U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

An optometry team assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, poses for a photo during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026, as a part of “Juntos por la Salud”. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)