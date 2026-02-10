U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaylin Thomas, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, conducts a visual acuity exam with a Panamanian patient during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)