U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

Jose Rios, an optometrist working alongside U.S. Service Members for “Juntos por la Salud”, conducts an eye exam during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)