    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé [Image 4 of 12]

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    First Lady of Panama Maricel Cohen de Mulino greets U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Peterson, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026, as a part of “Juntos por la Salud”. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9516423
    VIRIN: 260205-A-GF241-3329
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Juntos por la Salud

