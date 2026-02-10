First Lady of Panama Maricel Cohen de Mulino greets U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Peterson, assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026, as a part of “Juntos por la Salud”. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9516423
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-GF241-3329
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.