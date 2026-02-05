(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland [Image 11 of 11]

    Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, lower the national ensign aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9515091
    VIRIN: 260123-M-FG738-1094
    Resolution: 5146x2889
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    LSD48
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

