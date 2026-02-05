Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, lower the national ensign aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)