Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Xavier Foreman, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), serves as port lookout as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Foreman is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)