Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) maintain security as part of the Small Caliber Action Team as the ship transits though San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)