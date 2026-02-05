Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Bride, the commander of troops assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, looks towards the Coronado Bridge as TF Ashland transits through San Diego Bay aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Bride is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)