Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Clartavious Mosley, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jhostyn Cordero-Colon, both assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), maintain security as part of the small caliber action team as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Mosley is a native of Mississippi, and Cordero-Colon is a native of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)