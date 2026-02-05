Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) flies battle colors as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)