NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) flies battle colors as the ship transits through San Diego Bay, California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9515081
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-FG738-1025
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.