U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the Central Air Civil Engineering Group and Western Air Civil Engineering Group perform airfield damage repair during a bilateral ADR field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. The exercise centered on rapid airfield damage repair operations, with U.S. and JASDF personnel working together to assess simulated runway damage, clear hazards and restore mission capability under contingency conditions.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)