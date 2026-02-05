(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX [Image 26 of 26]

    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the Central Air Civil Engineering Group and Western Air Civil Engineering Group perform airfield damage repair during a bilateral ADR field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. The exercise centered on rapid airfield damage repair operations, with U.S. and JASDF personnel working together to assess simulated runway damage, clear hazards and restore mission capability under contingency conditions.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Bilateral
    Readiness
    Airfield damage repair
    FTX
    Interoperability
    Yokota Air Base

