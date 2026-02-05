U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the Central Air Civil Engineering Group and Western Air Civil Engineering Group carry a bucket of concrete during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. The field training exercise was designed to allow Airmen opportunities to practice their mission-ready skillsets in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9515078
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-LX373-1204
|Resolution:
|4655x3097
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
