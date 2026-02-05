U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members assigned to the Central Air Civil Engineering Group and Western Air Civil Engineering Group carry a bucket of concrete during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. The field training exercise was designed to allow Airmen opportunities to practice their mission-ready skillsets in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)