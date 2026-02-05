(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX [Image 20 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Simulated casualties lie near heavy equipment during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. U.S. and JASDF forces completed hands-on training events including tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance recognition and response, and small-team field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 01:58
    Photo ID: 9515073
    VIRIN: 260204-F-LX373-1097
    Resolution: 5572x3707
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX [Image 26 of 26], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX
    U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    Readiness
    Airfield damage repair
    FTX
    Interoperability
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery