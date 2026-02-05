U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Jodon, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, performs a chemical check during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. U.S. and JASDF forces completed hands-on training events including tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance recognition and response, and small-team field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9515076
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-LX373-1160
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX [Image 26 of 26], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.