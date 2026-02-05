U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Jodon, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, performs a chemical check during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. U.S. and JASDF forces completed hands-on training events including tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance recognition and response, and small-team field operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)