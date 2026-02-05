Japan Air Self-Defense Force members of the Central Air Civil Engineering Group and Western Air Civil Engineering Group perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated patient during a bilateral airfield damage repair field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. The field training exercise was designed to allow Airmen opportunities to practice their mission-ready skillsets in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9515075
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-LX373-1131
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan conduct bilateral airfield damage repair FTX [Image 26 of 26], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.