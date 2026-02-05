104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, hugs his step-daughter after she presented him with a coin during his promotion ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. West's closeness and love for his family was made evident during his speech, a true boon for service members who are often separated from family for long periods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 15:51
|Photo ID:
|9511860
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-TN357-1018
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
