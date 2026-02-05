104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Dugan, 104th Fighter Wing A-Staff Commander, and Maj. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, stand at attention as the order to promote is read at West's promotion ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. West has been with the wing for 10 years working in manpower and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)