U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Dugan, 104th Fighter Wing A-Staff Commander, and Maj. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, stand at attention as the order to promote is read at West's promotion ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. West has been with the wing for 10 years working in manpower and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 15:51
|Photo ID:
|9511851
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-TN357-1004
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.