104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Dugan, 104th Fighter Wing A-Staff Commander, speaks at the promotion ceremony of Maj. Matthew West at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. Dugan served as West's commander during his time as the wing's A3. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)