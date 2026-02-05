104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, addresses the crowd after his promotion at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. Many members of the wing's logistics and A-Staff teams showed up in support of West. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)