    104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 5 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris-lariviere 

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, addresses the crowd after his promotion at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. Many members of the wing's logistics and A-Staff teams showed up in support of West. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9511856
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-TN357-1011
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer
    Air Force

