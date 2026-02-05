104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, is pinned as Lieutenant Colonel by his wife and step-children during his promotion ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. West had a large number of family friends at his ceremony to help him celebrate this accomplishment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)