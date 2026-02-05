104th Fighter Wing Promotes Matthew West to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Dugan, 104th Fighter Wing A-Staff Commander, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Matthew West, 104th Fighter Wing A3, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Feb 2 2026. The oath of office is a solemn obligation taken by U.S. military officers that affirms their duty to protect the constitution and citizens of the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)