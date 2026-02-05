Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Scott Roberston, 337th Test and Evaluation Group honorary commander and Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, share a moment of conversation during the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The honorary commanders program serves as a bridge between Vandenberg leadership and the local community, supporting collaboration and communication . (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)