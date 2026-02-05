Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives remarks to Vandenberg Space Force leadership and honorary commander during the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The honorary commanders program pairs local community leaders with Vandenberg unit commanders to foster collaboration and strengthen community relationships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)