    Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast [Image 1 of 5]

    Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives remarks to Vandenberg Space Force leadership and honorary commander during the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The honorary commanders program pairs local community leaders with Vandenberg unit commanders to foster collaboration and strengthen community relationships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9511264
    VIRIN: 260203-X-BS524-1017
    Resolution: 4389x2920
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USSF

