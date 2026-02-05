(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast [Image 4 of 5]

    Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base leadership and honorary commanders listen during a briefing at the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The Honorary Commanders Breakfast provided an open forum for dialogue on Vandeneberg’s Space Force and Air Force missions, leadership priorities and opportunities for continued community partnership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9511267
    VIRIN: 260203-X-BS524-1043
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
