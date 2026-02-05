Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vandenberg Space Force Base leadership and honorary commanders listen during a briefing at the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The Honorary Commanders Breakfast provided an open forum for dialogue on Vandeneberg’s Space Force and Air Force missions, leadership priorities and opportunities for continued community partnership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)