Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

Vandenberg Space Force Base leadership and honorary commanders participate in the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The Honorary Commanders Breakfast brought together Vandenberg unit commanders and local community leaders to strengthen partnerships, exchange ideas and promote awareness of Vandenberg’s unique Space Force and Air Force mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)