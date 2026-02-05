Vandenberg Hosts Honorary Commander Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Keith Morris, Delta 5 deputy commander, explains Vandenberg’s global satellite command and control mission during the annual Honorary Commanders Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026. The Honorary Commanders Breakfast provided an opportunity for military and community leaders to engage in discussion, strengthen partnerships and support public awareness of Vandenberg’s unique Space Force and Air Force mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)