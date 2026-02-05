(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center [Image 8 of 8]

    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ruben Padilla, Sgt. Jeremi Jimenez and Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Smiley, all assigned to 6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station Montgomery, assist their co-worker Staff Sgt. Ketheluyn Bolling, in-between sets at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. Maxwell Fitness Center promotes readiness and joint partnerships by providing free training resources to service members from multiple branches and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:54
    Photo ID: 9510775
    VIRIN: 260205-F-IW492-1709
    Resolution: 5034x3356
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air University
    Maxwell Fitness Center
    Maxwell AFB Public Affairs
    6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station Montgomery
    Jeremi Jimenez
    Ketheluyn Bolling

