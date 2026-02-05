Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ruben Padilla, Sgt. Jeremi Jimenez and Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Smiley, all assigned to 6th Marine Corps District Recruiting Station Montgomery, assist their co-worker Staff Sgt. Ketheluyn Bolling, in-between sets at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. Maxwell Fitness Center promotes readiness and joint partnerships by providing free training resources to service members from multiple branches and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)