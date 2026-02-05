Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

A guest of the Maxwell Fitness Center walks to the locker room at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The fitness center supports readiness by providing free training resources to all military branches and authorized patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|02.05.2026
|02.06.2026 14:54
|9510769
|260205-F-IW492-1659
|5903x3928
|4.74 MB
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|0
