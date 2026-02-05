(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A guest of the Maxwell Fitness Center walks to the locker room at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The fitness center supports readiness by providing free training resources to all military branches and authorized patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:54
    Photo ID: 9510769
    VIRIN: 260205-F-IW492-1659
    Resolution: 5903x3928
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center
    Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Maxwell Fitness Center
    Partnership
    Maxwell AFB Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery