Brian Sheppard, environmental science student at The Pennsylvania State University, stretches at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The on-base gym strengthens readiness while fostering partnerships by bringing together service members, family members and civilian patrons in a shared training space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:54
|Photo ID:
|9510771
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-IW492-1669
|Resolution:
|4738x3159
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.