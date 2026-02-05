Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Sheppard, environmental science student at The Pennsylvania State University, stretches at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The on-base gym strengthens readiness while fostering partnerships by bringing together service members, family members and civilian patrons in a shared training space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)