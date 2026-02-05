Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Thornton holds a weight while doing leg raises with Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Long, both assigned to Maxwell Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. Free access to fitness resources helps sustain readiness and strengthen partnerships across Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)