Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Glen Gilbert, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Maintainer, jumps with a basketball during a pick-up game with members from his unit at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The fitness center's free resources help Airmen train for both the physical demands of the mission and personal wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)