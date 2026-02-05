Where readiness is built: Maxwell Fitness Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Cummings, 21st Student Squadron at Air Command and Staff College, runs beside Brianne Therrien, Baptist Medical Center South documentation assistant, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The on-base gym strengthens readiness while fostering partnerships by bringing together service members, family members and civilian patrons in a shared training space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)