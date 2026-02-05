RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Del Rosario, left, 100th Communications Squadron, and Master Sgt. Alexander Barrett, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, sing karaoke for residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th CES and 100th CS visited the local care home to spend time with and entertain residents. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)