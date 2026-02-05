(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home [Image 7 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Del Rosario, left, 100th Communications Squadron, and Master Sgt. Alexander Barrett, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, sing karaoke for residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th CES and 100th CS visited the local care home to spend time with and entertain residents. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9509932
    VIRIN: 260128-F-EJ686-1129
    Resolution: 3888x5040
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Communications Squadron
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Community Relations
    Mabbs Hall Care Home
    RAF Mildenhall Top 3

