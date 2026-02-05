RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angeryll Tipay, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, sings along with residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th CES and 100th Communications Squadron visited the local care home to spend time with and sing karaoke with the residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)