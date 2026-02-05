RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left , U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Bosch, Master Sgt. Jamie Fewin and Staff Sgt. Clarence Burnett, all 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen, sing karaoke to entertain residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th CES and 100th Communications Squadron visited the local care home to spend time with and entertain residents. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)