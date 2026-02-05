RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julius Del Rosario, 100th Communications Squadron, sings and dances with residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CS visited the local care home to spend time with and entertain residents with karaoke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)