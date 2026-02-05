U.S. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th Communications Squadron sing karaoke for residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9509924
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-EJ686-1102
|Resolution:
|6000x3384
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home
