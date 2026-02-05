(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home [Image 6 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th Communications Squadron sing karaoke for residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9509924
    VIRIN: 260128-F-EJ686-1102
    Resolution: 6000x3384
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

