RAF Mildenhall Airmen entertain residents at local care home

U.S. Airmen with the RAF Mildenhall Top 3, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th Communications Squadron sing karaoke for residents at Mabbs Hall Care Home, Mildenhall, England, Jan. 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall Airmen regularly volunteer within the local area to strengthen partnerships and build community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)