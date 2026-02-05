(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Juan Serratosguzman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Simon Castillo operates a spotting dolly aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan SerratosGuzman)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9], by SA Juan Serratosguzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

