Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Simon Castillo operates a spotting dolly aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan SerratosGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9509917
|VIRIN:
|260118-N-VJ258-1041
|Resolution:
|5934x3956
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9], by SA Juan Serratosguzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.