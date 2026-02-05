(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 9]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Gwennalynn Barnes 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Carl Rio operates a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Jan. 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwennalynn Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9], by SR Gwennalynn Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

