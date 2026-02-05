Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Carl Rio operates a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Jan. 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwennalynn Barnes)