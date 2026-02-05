(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 9]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Kyle Cooksey 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    260118-N-EK577-1101 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Luken Chalumba dons a hot suit during a bunker drill in the hanger bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9509907
    VIRIN: 260118-N-EK577-1101
    Resolution: 2484x3478
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9], by SR Kyle Cooksey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

