Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260118-N-EK577-1101 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Luken Chalumba dons a hot suit during a bunker drill in the hanger bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)