Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dennarrio Duncan, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Javier Horton chain up a practice F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan SerratosGuzman)