Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Shelton Corley performs maintenance on an afterburner in the jet shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Jan. 18, 2026. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwennalynn Barnes)